Eastbourne's most and least expensive addresses revealed over the last 5 years

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Eastbourne postcodes, Compton Place Road, Meads Brow and Old Camp Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential addresses in Eastbourne include Homelatch House on St Leonards Road, Homegate House on The Avenue and Tutts Barn Lane.

Sales company Property Solvers said it tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Eastbourne postcodes.

On Compton Place Road (BN20), three properties sold for an average of £1,226,333. Meads Brow (BN20), five properties sold for an average of £1,173,000. Old Camp Road (BN20) saw five properties sell for an average of £1,046,000.

Some of the cheapest streets include Homelatch House on St Leonards Road (BN21), where six properties sold for an average of £72,500, Homegate House on The Avenue (BN21), where ten properties sold for an average of £76,845, and Tutts Barn Lane (BN22) where three properties sold for an average of £92,498.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Old Camp Road (BN20) sold for £2,150,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £63,000 and under on Kendal Close (BN23), Homegate House (BN23) and Snowdon Close (BN23).”

