End-terrace 1930s house with 102ft back garden in popular Worthing school catchment area

This end-terrace, three-bedroom 1930s house with 102ft back garden is within a popular school catchment area in Worthing and there is excellent potential to extend, says Michael Jones Estate Agents.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST

The property, in Balcombe Avenue, Worthing, has just come on the market at £485,000. It has a lounge / dining room, kitchen with built-in oven and hob, ground-floor cloakroom, sun room, private drive and good-sized garage.

Viewing is recommended by the agents, who said it is an attractive house with a large garden in a popular residential location. The good-sized roof space has potential to convert to additional accommodation.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

1. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

2. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

2. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

3. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

3. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

4. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

4. Balcombe Avenue, Worthing

Photo: Zoopla

