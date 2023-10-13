End-terrace 1930s house with 102ft back garden in popular Worthing school catchment area

This end-terrace, three-bedroom 1930s house with 102ft back garden is within a popular school catchment area in Worthing and there is excellent potential to extend, says Michael Jones Estate Agents.

The property, in Balcombe Avenue, Worthing, has just come on the market at £485,000. It has a lounge / dining room, kitchen with built-in oven and hob, ground-floor cloakroom, sun room, private drive and good-sized garage.

Viewing is recommended by the agents, who said it is an attractive house with a large garden in a popular residential location. The good-sized roof space has potential to convert to additional accommodation.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

