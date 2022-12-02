A four bedroom house in East Dean has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,250,000.

The property in Mary Ann Lane, Gilberts Drive, was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, November 30.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: "Commanding glorious south westerly downland views - a spaciously proportioned detached house forming part of a small and charming development flanked by scenic downland and the old world village of East Dean.

"This is the choice property of this development in terms of size and location with elegant references to Georgian styling with flint faced elevations and set back from the lane behind the high flint wall with electrically-operated gates. Only an inspection will convey the considerable appeal of this fine property.

"Mary Ann Lane is enviably located on the southerly side of the old world village of East Dean with its picturesque village green.”

The property was last sold in December 2018 for £800,000, according to Zoopla.

