​Exceptional double-fronted family house in tree-lined Littlehampton road

The five-bedroom property in leafy, tree-lined Kent Road is spacious and beautifully situated. Built in 1923, the house has been lovingly maintained and extended over the years to provide generous accommodation for the modern family.

There are four reception rooms, including a snug and a formal dining room – ample space for comfortable living and entertaining. All five bedrooms are on the first floor, with an en-suite bathroom to the main bedroom and a separate family bathroom with shower and bath.

The mature front garden adds to the charm of the property, while the spacious rear garden is perfect for outdoor activities and relaxation.

