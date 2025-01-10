Exceptional home in converted Worthing brewery comes on the market at £900,000

The Shoreham estate agent is working jointly with Coast & Country in Worthing to market the four-bedroom, semi-detached house in Park Road, Worthing.

The property was built in 1883 for Tamplins Brewery and once trading ceased, it had a number of uses before being converted into two houses in 2001.

The agents say this property offers the perfect combination of luxury, convenience and style. It is a private and secluded address behind electric gates, close to Worthing town centre and the beach, as well as having Beach House Park on the doorstep.

Accommodation includes a superb vaulted ceiling within the large open-plan living area, a well-appointed chef-style kitchen, an incredible main bedroom within the oast house with generous walk-in wardrobe, three further bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is a car port behind private gates and a private and secluded patio garden with plenty of storage areas.

The agents say you will be immediately be greeted by the charm and character of this modern and stylish residence. The vaulted ceiling creates a sense of spaciousness, adding an elegant touch to the already impressive architectural design.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Park Road, Worthing : Park Road, Worthing This exceptional home that was architect-designed, when a former Worthing brewery with oast house was converted in 2001, has come on the market with Oakley Property at £900,000 Photo: Zoopla

