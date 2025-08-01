Estate agent Jacobs Steel Signature Homes says it is a magnificent property, not only defined by its interiors but also by its outstanding location in Windsor Road, just moments from the seafront.

The six-bedroom detached house makes a striking first impression and the wide, welcoming entrance hall sets the tone for the grandeur within.

The living room has a pellet-burning stove and the second reception room transforms into a cinema. The open-plan kitchen, dining and family space is the true heart of the property and it opens to the garden.

There is a separate home office on the ground floor, plus a utility room and boot room.

Upstairs, the principal suite is dual-aspect with a private balcony and panoramic sea views. It also has a bespoke dressing room, feature fireplace and luxurious en-suite.

There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom. There could be two further bedrooms on the top floor, where one is currently used as a home gym.

Outside, the west-facing garden is a private haven with a resin-decked patio, built-in barbecue kitchen and even an outdoor shower, perfect for seaside living. Mature planting, established fruit trees and generous lawned areas create an idyllic space.

1 . Windsor Road, Worthing This exceptional Worthing home has come on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000 to £1,350,000 Photo: Zoopla

