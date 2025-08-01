Estate agent Jacobs Steel Signature Homes says it is a magnificent property, not only defined by its interiors but also by its outstanding location in Windsor Road, just moments from the seafront.
The six-bedroom detached house makes a striking first impression and the wide, welcoming entrance hall sets the tone for the grandeur within.
The living room has a pellet-burning stove and the second reception room transforms into a cinema. The open-plan kitchen, dining and family space is the true heart of the property and it opens to the garden.
There is a separate home office on the ground floor, plus a utility room and boot room.
Upstairs, the principal suite is dual-aspect with a private balcony and panoramic sea views. It also has a bespoke dressing room, feature fireplace and luxurious en-suite.
There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom. There could be two further bedrooms on the top floor, where one is currently used as a home gym.
Outside, the west-facing garden is a private haven with a resin-decked patio, built-in barbecue kitchen and even an outdoor shower, perfect for seaside living. Mature planting, established fruit trees and generous lawned areas create an idyllic space.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.