Extended character house with feature garden comes on the market near Worthing seafront

Michael Jones Estate Agents says the four-bedroom property in Dover Road, West Worthing, is in a fantastic location, within a few hundred yards of Marine Gardens and the seafront.

It is a substantial family home with two bathrooms, a bay-fronted lounge with open fireplace, separate dual-aspect dining room with open fireplace, modern fitted kitchen with Shaker-style units, study, ground-floor shower room and first-floor bathroom with roll-top bath.

The agents say the many other features and accommodation include the original stained glass window on the landing, a good-size porch, large entrance hall, pantry cupboard in the kitchen, and a beautiful open-strung, turned staircase.

Outside, the large westerly aspect garden has a spacious paved patio area at both ends of the large lawn, connected via a paved pathway. There is also a side pathway leading to the front of the property, which has a well-landscaped front garden and private driveway providing ample off street parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Dover Road, West Worthing : Dover Road, West Worthing This extended character detached house with a feature garden has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents and offers between £800,000 and £850,000 are invited Photo: Zoopla

