Estate agent Glyn Jones says it is a wonderful family home and it needs to be seen to fully appreciate the generous and well-presented accommodation on offer.
The three-bedroom detached property is priced £635,000. It is located in St Marys Close, a highly-regarded residential location.
The bright and spacious accommodation includes an outstanding family room encompassing a stylish open-plan kitchen with range of integrated appliances, feature roof lantern and bifold doors to the garden.
The separate west-facing lounge at the front of the property has a wood burning stove and deep bay window.
Upstairs are three good-size bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a bathroom with adjacent separate toilet.
The beautiful garden includes a sizeable workshop, raised patio and garden store room.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.