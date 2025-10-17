Estate agent Glyn Jones says it is a wonderful family home and it needs to be seen to fully appreciate the generous and well-presented accommodation on offer.

The three-bedroom detached property is priced £635,000. It is located in St Marys Close, a highly-regarded residential location.

The bright and spacious accommodation includes an outstanding family room encompassing a stylish open-plan kitchen with range of integrated appliances, feature roof lantern and bifold doors to the garden.

The separate west-facing lounge at the front of the property has a wood burning stove and deep bay window.

Upstairs are three good-size bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a bathroom with adjacent separate toilet.

The beautiful garden includes a sizeable workshop, raised patio and garden store room.

