Extended Worthing property with swimming pool and outside office comes on the market

Offers over £850,000 are invited for the five-bedroom property in Chesswood Road. Estate agent Castleview Homes is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 19, 12pm to 2pm, by appointment only.

The house has been modernised and now offers luxurious open-plan living throughout, including a stunning kitchen with central island and an array of integrated appliances.

Three of the five large double bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a family bathroom featuring a stylish freestanding bath with wet room style shower.

Upstairs, there are two further large double bedrooms and a modernised white suite shower room.

The open-plan living and dining space has bi-folding doors leading to the beautifully-landscaped garden. This outside space cleverly accommodates areas for entertainment and play, offering an in-ground swimming pool and a spacious patio dining area with barbecue / outdoor kitchen.

There is a large outbuilding with diverse usage, perfect for an outside office space, gymnasium or cinema room.

At the front is a recently-laid large resin bound private driveway, providing ample off-road parking for several vehicles.

1 . Chesswood Road, Worthing Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom Worthing property Photo: Zoopla

2 . Chesswood Road, Worthing The landscaped garden cleverly accommodates areas for entertainment and play Photo: Zoopla

3 . Chesswood Road, Worthing A spacious entrance hall welcomes you into the family home Photo: Zoopla

4 . Chesswood Road, Worthing The open-plan living and dining space has bi-folding doors to the garden Photo: Zoopla