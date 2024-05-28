Extensive improvements see extended Littlehampton house come to the market in immaculate condition

The property in Seaton Park has been extended to offer five bedrooms, a spacious lounge with bay window, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ground-floor shower room and first-floor bathroom.

The south-facing rear garden has a summerhouse and there is an integral garage with electric door, plus a driveway.

The agents say it is a rare opportunity to purchase an extended end-of-terrace house in immaculate condition throughout, following extensive home improvements by the current vendor.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Seaton Park, Littlehampton This end-of-terrace house has been extended to offer five bedrooms. It has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000. The agents say it is immaculately presented and available with no forward chain. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Seaton Park, Littlehampton This end-of-terrace house has been extended to offer five bedrooms. It has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000. The agents say it is immaculately presented and available with no forward chain. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Seaton Park, Littlehampton This end-of-terrace house has been extended to offer five bedrooms. It has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000. The agents say it is immaculately presented and available with no forward chain. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Seaton Park, Littlehampton This end-of-terrace house has been extended to offer five bedrooms. It has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £435,000. The agents say it is immaculately presented and available with no forward chain. Photo: Zoopla