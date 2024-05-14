​Extensively improved Angmering property with ‘wow’ factor comes on market at £1,695,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 14th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:48 BST
This four-bedroom Angmering property has the 'wow' factor, having been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features.

This impressive and imposing residence in The Thatchway has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It sits on a substantial plot and benefits from near panoramic views.

The agents say 'prepare to be completely wowed' by the contemporary, spacious and light-filled living throughout. There is a generous multi-aspect living room, stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting rooms, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A mature garden wraps around the property. It enjoys a southerly aspect with direct access to Ham Manor golf course, while the hedge line retains complete privacy for the owners.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features.

1. The Thatchway, Angmering

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features. Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features.

2. The Thatchway, Angmering

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features. Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features.

3. The Thatchway, Angmering

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features. Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features.

4. The Thatchway, Angmering

This four-bedroom Angmering property with the 'wow' factor, including panoramic views, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It has been thoroughly and extensively improved to exacting standards, with careful consideration to retain many of the original character features. Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AngmeringZoopla