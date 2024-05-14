​Extensively improved Angmering property with ‘wow’ factor comes on market at £1,695,000

This impressive and imposing residence in The Thatchway has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £1,695,000. It sits on a substantial plot and benefits from near panoramic views.
The agents say 'prepare to be completely wowed' by the contemporary, spacious and light-filled living throughout. There is a generous multi-aspect living room, stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting rooms, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
A mature garden wraps around the property. It enjoys a southerly aspect with direct access to Ham Manor golf course, while the hedge line retains complete privacy for the owners.
