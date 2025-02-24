Families find their dream homes at The Brambles in Crowborough

Across the weekend of Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March, interested house-hunters are invited to an exclusive event to preview the collection of detached chalet bungalows at The Brambles.

Studies highlight the importance of a healthy and nurturing family environment on children’s mental health, with open communication, strong relationships and harmony giving children the space they need to flourish.[1] Easy access to nature, sports facilities, entertainment venues and high-quality educational establishments also does much to provide a wholesome setting in which children can reach their full potential. At The Brambles in Crowborough, children have all this and more, while parents can enjoy the added bonus of easy access to London for work and play.

The Brambles is a collection of 26 homes located in Crowborough, East Sussex. The two, three- and four-bedroom properties at the development are ideally suited to growing families. Across the weekend of Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March, interested house-hunters are invited to an exclusive event to preview the collection of detached chalet bungalows at The Brambles. For buyers that are searching for a smaller abode, Elivia Homes is also hosting a ‘Spring into an Apartment’ muddy boot event on the 15th and 16th March, showcasing their two-bedroom properties, for those wishing to get in early.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “The Brambles offers a range of properties well-suited to family life and multi-generational living. The interiors have been carefully designed to provide space for families to spend time together, while also ensuring everyone has their own sense of private retreat, whether for remote working, completing school assignments or simply relaxing. The wealth of diverse natural environments and extensive leisure amenities in the local area also serves families exceptionally well, making The Brambles the development of choice in this charming part of East Sussex.”

The chalet bungalows at The Brambles

Designed and built by Elivia Homes, houses at The Brambles showcase the housebuilder’s signature craftsmanship and attention to detail. Considerately laid out to suit a variety of modern lifestyles, the homes include two bedroom apartments, three-bedroom, chalet-style bungalows and impressive houses of up to four bedrooms, ensuring families have plenty of room to spread out.

The location of the homes has been carefully chosen to provide families with everything they need on their doorstep. The nearest primary school (Jarvis Brook Primary, rated Good by Ofsted) is just 0.5 miles away, with another Good primary (Ashdown Primary School) and an Outstanding secondary school and sixth form (Beacon Academy) within 1.5 miles. Crowborough’s Grove Park School, for children aged two to 19 with special educational needs, is also nearby. Families also have four well-regarded grammars within a 10 mile radius: Tunbridge Wells Girls' Grammar School (rated Outstanding), Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys (Good), Tonbridge Grammar School (Outstanding) and Weald of Kent Grammar School (Good).

Sport-loving families also have much to enjoy in the local area, which is home to Crowborough Beacon Golf Club and Crowborough Tennis and Squash Club. Crowborough Leisure Centre has much to offer, including swimming and gym facilities, along with an indoor cycling studio, mind and body classes and a sports offering that includes badminton, pickleball, table tennis and five-a-side football. For daredevils, there’s also The Bull Track – a sprawling mountain bike park with well over 100 jumps for cyclists to launch themselves off – and Go Wild at The Warren, which offers a range of shooting and archery activities in the midst of picturesque woodland.

Crowborough also takes care of life’s daily essentials. The town is home to an excellent selection of cafes, restaurants and independent shops, making a weekend stroll along the high street an enjoyable family activity. For the weekly shop, the town runs the gamut of supermarket chains, from Lidl to Waitrose. Crowborough is also home to an impressive selection of pubs serving hearty fare, many of them dog-friendly, to ensure even four-legged family members feel welcome.

The nearby spa town of Royal Tunbridge Wells provides an even wider selection of shops and restaurants, including over 70 independent stores at The Pantiles and Royal Victoria Place for big-name brands.

Access to London is another plus point for homebuyers at The Brambles. Working parents can hop on a train at Crowborough station, which is within easy walking distance, for direct regular services into London Bridge is just over an hour. The rapid access to the capital is ideal for commuting, as well as for family days out enjoying all that a world-class city has to offer.

Prices at The Brambles start from £315,000 for a two bedroom apartment and £480,000 for a two-bedroom house. For further information, visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/brambles or call 01892 646440.

