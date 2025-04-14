The spacious family house is located in West Head, a cul-de-sac on the popular South Beaumont estate, close to Mewsbrook Park, the seafront and Littlehampton Wave health and fitness centre.

Coast & Country Real Estate says this is an impressive home with a spacious entrance hallway that flows to the large lounge with doors to the garden.

There is a separate dining room that leads to the fitted kitchen, a ground-floor cloakroom, four bedrooms with built-in storage and wardrobe space, and a family bathroom with modern white suite.

The garden is generous, mainly laid to lawn but with borders and shrubs, plus some planting areas suitable for growing fruits and vegetables. The summer house is tucked away right at the end of the garden.

There is also a driveway, decorative shingle at the front and a garage with door to the back garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . West Head, Littlehampton This four-bedroom detached family home has come on the market priced £440,000 Photo: Zoopla

2 . West Head, Littlehampton The large lounge has doors to the garden Photo: Zoopla

3 . West Head, Littlehampton The spacious hallway flows to the large lounge Photo: Zoopla

4 . West Head, Littlehampton The separate dining room leads to the fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla