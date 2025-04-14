The spacious family house is located in West Head, a cul-de-sac on the popular South Beaumont estate, close to Mewsbrook Park, the seafront and Littlehampton Wave health and fitness centre.
Coast & Country Real Estate says this is an impressive home with a spacious entrance hallway that flows to the large lounge with doors to the garden.
There is a separate dining room that leads to the fitted kitchen, a ground-floor cloakroom, four bedrooms with built-in storage and wardrobe space, and a family bathroom with modern white suite.
The garden is generous, mainly laid to lawn but with borders and shrubs, plus some planting areas suitable for growing fruits and vegetables. The summer house is tucked away right at the end of the garden.
There is also a driveway, decorative shingle at the front and a garage with door to the back garden.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla
