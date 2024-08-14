Final chance for buyers as Fontwell Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prospective buyers have a final opportunity to make a move to the sought after village of Fontwell, as independent housebuilder Dandara releases its final homes at its Fontwell Meadows development in West Sussex.

Already 95% sold, Fontwell Meadows has proven popular among buyers as a result of its peaceful and undisturbed surroundings. The final house types include The Vyne, The Farringford Home and The Osbourne.

The remaining two, three and four-bedroom properties come fitted with contemporary kitchens including stylish laminate worktops, spacious bedrooms and French doors leading to rear gardens, perfect for buyers looking to make the most of available outdoor space.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “Fontwell Meadows has been a popular development, with buyers seeing the benefits to having access to both the countryside and popular cities like Chichester. With a range of house types still remaining – we suggest those keen to make the move to come along and see what the high demand development, has to offer.”

Farringford Plus, Fontwell Meadows.

Fontwell Meadows offers buyers accessibility to a range of amenities in Barnham, including a post office, convenience store, pharmacy and pub. Chichester is only a 15-minute drive away and is home to a historic cathedral, beautiful gardens, bars, independent shops and cafes.

Ideal for families, local nurseries and schools include Bright Starts Day Nursery and Eastergate Primary only a four-minute drive, and St Philip Howard Catholic Secondary School a five-minute drive away.

Commuters, have easy access to the A27 to Chichester, Portsmouth and Brighton, or for those looking to travel via train to London, it is only a five-minute car journey to Barnham station.

Dandara is also offering £10,000 to go towards Stamp Duty, a deposit or moving fees available on selected homes, when reserved by August 31.

The Farringford, Fontwell Meadows.

Currently available at Fontwell Meadows is a number of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, prices starting at £330,000. The developments show home is now available to buy and is open for viewings for visitors to see the different house styles still available.

For more information about Fontwell Meadows, visit www.dandara.com/fontwell-meadows or call 0903 337526.