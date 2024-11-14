Final chance to Join the community at Bonham’s Field
Bonham’s Field, by Seaward Homes, is a charming collection of just 15 two and three-bedroom courtyard bungalows, which all come complete with an integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, washer dryer, flooring and turf to the garden.
The development has quickly earned a reputation for its relaxed atmosphere, where residents and neighbours soon become firm friends. “When I met my neighbour, Pat, who moved in just before me, I had a feeling that we would get on well,” said Anne Robson, who moved to her new home at Bonham’s Field last spring. “It’s also meant that we quickly felt the sense of community that I was so looking forward to.”
Caroline Crosby, of Henry Adams New Homes, is the Sales Representative for Bonham’s Field. Caroline highlights the spirit of community as a key reason for the development’s popularity. “This bungalow offers more than just a beautiful home – it offers a vibrant, welcoming community where everyone looks out for each other,” says Caroline. “With the festive season approaching, there’s never been a better time to join a community like this one and I’m sure there will be lots of shared celebrations over the Christmas period. For anyone looking to enjoy a peaceful yet social environment, this is a wonderful opportunity.”
The remaining 2 bedroom bungalow forms part of The Courtyard at Bonham’s Field and is perfect for those who want modern conveniences while enjoying the ease of single-storey living. The home is built by Seaward Homes to their customary high standards and is designed for entertaining with open layouts and comfortable interiors. Plot 55, The Bilsham, is now available at £360,000 and comes with two allocated parking spaces.
Bonham’s Field is ideal for those who want the warmth of community combined with privacy, making it an exceptional setting for starting fresh in the New Year. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this supportive and lively community in time for Christmas.
