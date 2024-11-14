Final chance to Join the community at Bonham’s Field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bonham’s Field in Yapton has become one of the area’s most welcoming new communities, and the final bungalow now available offers the unique opportunity for one more household to move in by Christmas. This last bungalow, thoughtfully designed and fully prepared for the new owners to move in, promises light, bright modern living with a sense of belonging in a close-knit community.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonham’s Field, by Seaward Homes, is a charming collection of just 15 two and three-bedroom courtyard bungalows, which all come complete with an integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, washer dryer, flooring and turf to the garden.

The development has quickly earned a reputation for its relaxed atmosphere, where residents and neighbours soon become firm friends. “When I met my neighbour, Pat, who moved in just before me, I had a feeling that we would get on well,” said Anne Robson, who moved to her new home at Bonham’s Field last spring. “It’s also meant that we quickly felt the sense of community that I was so looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Crosby, of Henry Adams New Homes, is the Sales Representative for Bonham’s Field. Caroline highlights the spirit of community as a key reason for the development’s popularity. “This bungalow offers more than just a beautiful home – it offers a vibrant, welcoming community where everyone looks out for each other,” says Caroline. “With the festive season approaching, there’s never been a better time to join a community like this one and I’m sure there will be lots of shared celebrations over the Christmas period. For anyone looking to enjoy a peaceful yet social environment, this is a wonderful opportunity.”

Bonham's Field, Yapton, offers a warm and welcoming sense of community - and there's just one bungalow remaining for sale.

The remaining 2 bedroom bungalow forms part of The Courtyard at Bonham’s Field and is perfect for those who want modern conveniences while enjoying the ease of single-storey living. The home is built by Seaward Homes to their customary high standards and is designed for entertaining with open layouts and comfortable interiors. Plot 55, The Bilsham, is now available at £360,000 and comes with two allocated parking spaces.

Bonham’s Field is ideal for those who want the warmth of community combined with privacy, making it an exceptional setting for starting fresh in the New Year. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this supportive and lively community in time for Christmas.

To schedule your private viewing, contact Henry Adams New Homes on 01243 521833 or visit simplynewhomes.com.