Final home available at Metis Homes’ exclusive Royal Green development in Easebourne, West Sussex

Metis Homes’ final home is available at its sought-after Royal Green development in the village of Easebourne, West Sussex. The four-bedroom detached house overlooking open countryside, complete with landscaped garden, car barn and premium finishes throughout, is currently available for £1,125,000, with Stamp Duty paid to the value of £56,250.

Home 8, The Willow, is a thoughtfully designed house spanning over 1800 sq. ft of living space for modern family living. It features an impressive triple-aspect kitchen/dining/family room complete with Quartz worktops and integrated appliances, a separate utility room, and an additional light-filled living room with views of the countryside. Upstairs, the principal bedroom features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite, while bedroom two includes a fitted wardrobe and Jack & Jill access to the family bathroom. A further double and single bedroom completes the layout.

The traditional-style home also benefits from a driveway, oak porch, car barn with electric vehicle charging point, and south-westerly facing landscaped garden adjoining open countryside. An air source heat pump with underfloor heating to the ground floor comes as standard.

With just 20 homes, including a forthcoming conversion of a Grade II listed building, this unique collection of new homes is just a short walk away from a country pub, the village post office, renowned Cowdray farm shop and café, plus the prestigious Cowdray Park golf club and polo arenas, and several award-winning walks and cycle trails

Purchasers can also take advantage of Metis Homes’ latest incentive on this final home, which could save buyers up to £56,250 with stamp duty paid, subject to eligibility and terms and conditions.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director of Metis Homes, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase not only the final home at Royal Green, but one of the finest - our beautifully finished show home, The Willow. We’ve seen incredible interest in this development, thanks to its rural charm, modern specification, and fantastic location in the village of Easebourne, close to the Cowdray Estate, with its polo events, golf, farm shop and cafe. The final home is the perfect blend of comfort and quality, it won’t be available for long.”

Part of Metis Homes’ exclusive ‘Easeborne Collection’ - in partnership with the world-renowned Cowdray Estate - Royal Green is the second and final collection of homes in Easebourne village.

Easebourne is 0.8km north of the town of Midhurst, and on the A272 and A286 roads. Residents can commute to London Waterloo via Haslemere train station, which is a 15-minute drive, with the train journey to central London taking an hour.

The M25 is accessed via the A286 and A3. Larger towns such as Guildford is a 44-minute drive to the north, and Chichester is a 33-minute drive heading south.

For further information and to book a viewing, visit https://royalgreen.metishomes.co.uk/