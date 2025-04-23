Final homes launching this spring at popular Hove housing development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of its first three blocks, Guinness Homes’ coastal development, Lyon Quarter, is set to launch its final phase of properties this spring, completing a total 154 new homes in the Hove area.

The launch will also bring six wheelchair-adapted two bedroom apartments to the development, all of which come with accessible parking on site.

For those looking to explore the apartments firsthand, two open days will be taking place this spring: Saturday 19th April and Saturday 3rd May from 9am until 5pm, where guests can immerse themselves in the properties and their charming surroundings. Both the Guinness Homes team and Censeo Financial will be on hand to answer any questions about shared ownership, help with financial planning and affordability or to discuss the development itself.

Available to own through shared ownership, the development has been specifically tailored to the needs of first-time buyers, with its range of studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Located 15-minutes from Brighton City Centre, the Guinness Homes development opened its doors to residents last September and, with over 60% of all properties already sold, is proving particularly popular. Only one and two bedrooms remain, so those who are interested should act fast if they are looking to reserve a property at Lyon Quarter.

Exterior shot of Lyon Quarter

With a variety of local bars, restaurants and amenities close by, the location is perfect for those looking for more from their hometown. Situated less than one mile away from Hove train station, commuters can travel to London Victoria in around one hour.

Hannah Smart, sales manager at Lyon Quarter, said, “Brighton and Hove provides buyers with a wonderful balance of coastal, city, and country living, and we are really seeing that reflected through strong sales. Not even a year into welcoming residents through our doors and we are outperforming a lot of other developments, which is really promising to see.

“The final launch of apartments is a major milestone for us. There is nothing we enjoy more than seeing our apartments become homes to so many lovely buyers and families, knowing that they are settling into one of the country’s most eclectic and stylish cities.”

Prices start from £81,250 for a 25% share of a one bedroom, and £104,375 for a 25% share of a two bedroom.

To book a consultation or to enquire about an open day, get in contact with the team via email at [email protected] or at 01273 974 836.

For more information, visit Lyon Quarter online: www.lyonquarter.co.uk