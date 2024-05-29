Final properties remaining on eco-friendly development in Fittleworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eco-conscious buyers have snapped up properties on one of West Sussex’s most sustainable new developments and now just three houses remain for sale.

Elivia Homes’ Hawkin’s Field in the village of Fittleworth combines the very latest energy-saving and low-carbon technologies with traditional, village-inspired designs. Some of the 14 two, three and four-bedroom homes meet the world-leading Passivhaus standard for energy efficiency.

Properties on the development embrace a whole-building approach with clear, measured carbon reduction targets and a host of energy-saving solutions. Each property features an air source heat pump, advanced fabric insulation, hardwood double-glazed timber windows and an EV charging point to selected homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Passivhaus properties also incorporate a Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery system (MVHR) to provide a continuous source of ventilation, as well as triple glazing.

Hawkin's Field - Gertrude House

For buyers, this all means a high quality, low maintenance home and significantly reduced fuel bills compared to second hand properties. According to the Home Builders Federation, the average new build property is powered by 57% less energy, cutting bills by up to £183 a month for an annual saving of almost £2,200.

Hawkin’s Field’s eco-credentials go beyond just the homes themselves. The site also offers significant net biodiversity gain with green open space, tree planting and the retention and enhancement of an existing pond. Innovative sedum roofs can be found on selected garages and carports, helping to boost thermal performance, improve drainage flow and encourage wildlife and biodiversity.

Kevin Wawman, Managing Director of Elivia Homes Southern, comments: “Hawkin’s Field is our most sustainable development to date and is a shining example of how modern, low-carbon homes can enhance the most traditional of village locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This innovative development is the result of a shared vision and partnership between Elivia Homes, South Downs National Park Authority, Fittleworth Parish Council and Worthing Homes. We’re delighted that the properties have been so well received by buyers and that a brand-new community is now taking shape here.”

Sedum Roof

Fittleworth is situated in the heart of the South Downs National Park surrounded by an area of outstanding natural beauty. The village enjoys a unique sense of local community, with the most magnificent Fittleworth village store, café and post office, which is community-owned and run, a village hall, a local primary school and a picture-postcard cricket and sports ground.

The village is also close to desirable towns such as Pulborough, Petworth and Arundel, offering a whole host of shops, tea rooms, restaurants, galleries and historical sites. The beautiful south coast is also within a thirty-minute drive.

The final properties available at Hawkin’s Field include the three-bedroom semi-detached, Montgomerie House, three-bedroom detached, Gertrude House and then also the four-bedroom detached, Mackintosh House. Prices start from £615,000 and homes are built and ready for immediate occupation.