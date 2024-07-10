First residents set to move in at new development near Worthing
Nine people are set to be handed the keys to their new properties at Elizabeth Square, off Barrington Road, where the housebuilder is delivering 287 new homes.
Bellway South London is building 265 private homes on the site, which was once occupied by HMRC. The development will also feature 22 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.
Elizabeth Square will comprise of a mix of apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses set around a central area of public open space which will include a children’s play area, mixed shrubs, wildflower planting and a communal green.
Fiona Mitchell, Sales Manager at Bellway South London, said: “It will be a pleasure to hand over the keys to the first residents at Elizabeth Square and to witness the growth of a brand-new neighbourhood in this part of Worthing. The variety of new housing we are building at this 14.8-acre site is to meet the specific needs of the local market and will ensure the growth of a diverse community.
“Sales have been strong at this development and 15 buyers have so far reserved new properties with us here.
“The prospect of moving to a fabulous coastal location where we are delivering a collection of energy-efficient new-build homes, all of which will feature electric vehicle charging and many with solar PV panels, is appealing to home-hunters. Residents will be just a 20-minute walk from the shops, the charming seafront and Goring-by-Sea’s popular sand and shingle beach.
“Even though the development is wonderfully situated close to the seaside, the local transport links are also excellent. Durrington-on-Sea railway station neighbours Elizabeth Square and offers regular services to London, Portsmouth and Brighton. Motorists are also well-served by the A27 which offers access to the wider region.”
