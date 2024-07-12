Fishermans dream - select development of just eight homes in Burgess Hill

By Marcel Hoad
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:22 BST
Paddock Walk is our collection of 8 exclusive bespoke detached homes by the award winning developer, Remmus Designer Homes, enjoying a secluded gated setting just off a private leafy lane, overlooking fishing lakes !!!

Focus on Plot 5

Plot 5 is a brand new four bedroom detached family home in Burgess Hill.

This property is the 'The Beacon' designed home and benefits from good living space including living room, kitchen/dining room, study and ground floor cloakroom.

To the first floor there are the four bedrooms with the main bedroom and bedroom two having en-suite facilities and a separate family bathroom.

Outside there are landscaped gardens with a car barn and two off-road parking spaces.

