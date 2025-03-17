Flexible family living space now available at Plumpton Green

A flexible family home has never been more important. From older children and teens needing more space and independence, to those in their 20s and 30s still living at home, contemporary household layouts must cater to a wide range of needs. Recent figures from the Institute of Fiscal Studies support this, showing that the proportion of 25- to 34-year-olds who still live with their parents has shot up by a third since the mid-2000s. At Rectory Meadows in Plumpton Green, East Sussex, Elivia Homes has the answer.

Rectory Meadows is a collection of 20 luxurious homes ranging from two to five bedrooms, on the doorstep of the South Downs National Park. The development includes spacious detached residences that are ideal for adapting to differing uses as children grow older and the family needs change, all interspersed with open green spaces that deliver a sense of community and connection with nature.

The four-bedroom Beddington and five-bedroom Upperberry house types showcase this flexibility in action. In addition to a large, open-plan kitchen/family room, each property features a separate living room, dining room and study on the ground floor. From teens with piles of homework to plough through to young adults and parents working from home, the properties accommodate the need for peace and privacy beautifully. At the same time, the spacious kitchen/family room and large garden provides plenty of room to enjoy time together.

Upstairs, both house types provide space for families to spread out. Two of the Beddington’s four double bedrooms come with en-suites, while a generously sized additional room upstairs could be used flexibly as a dressing room, home office or even a fifth bedroom. In the Upperberry, three of the five bedrooms have en-suites, while four of them are doubles, ensuring plenty of room for Mum, Dad and offspring of any age.

Plot 11 The Upperberry at Rectory Meadows by Elivia Homes

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “Rectory Meadows is a superb collection of homes, with an abundance of flexible space for families to make their own. The traditionally designed exteriors and attractive landscape setting give way to well-appointed, contemporary interiors that showcase the long-term value of thoughtful design. Homes such as The Beddington and The Upperberry are perfectly suited to families’ needs, both now and in the future.”

Rectory Meadows’ location also supports residents’ changing needs as children grow up but linger in the family nest. The local area is home to traditional country pubs, with The Plough Inn gastro pub’s beer garden and heated terrace proving particularly popular. Plumpton Green also has a convenient village store, post office, church and primary school, while Chailey Secondary School and Plumpton College provide for older children’s education.

For families whose children have moved from education to the world of work, whilst still living at home, Plumpton Station provides trains to London Victoria in just over an hour. This excellent connectivity opens up the vast earning potential of the capital to Rectory Meadows residents, while at the end of the day they can return home to the beautiful countryside of East Sussex. Having the rolling hills and rare lowland heath of the South Downs just a stone’s throw from home provides the perfect balance to the hustle and bustle of the city for those who commute to work.

Prices at Rectory Meadows start from £465,000 up to £1,320,000. For further information on Rectory Meadows, call 01273 803303 or visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/rectory-meadows.