Floating Waterlodge home at popular Sussex marina is on the market

The agents said: “Delivered in 2019 and beautifully maintained, ‘Mercy & Milo’ is moored in a prime end-pontoon position within Brighton Marina’s sought-after Waterlodge Village, combining the comfort of a modern apartment with the freedom of life on the water.

“The stylish open-plan living area features panoramic windows, a well-equipped kitchen with premium appliances, and sliding doors opening onto the deck with spectacular marina views. Optional upgrades, including a stainless-steel roof terrace with spiral staircase, enhance the sense of space and luxury.

“Ownership is refreshingly straightforward – with no council tax, stamp duty, VAT, or conveyancing costs – and annual mooring fees covering 24-hour security, Wi-Fi, parking, and access to marina facilities.

“Brighton Marina itself offers an array of restaurants, shops, and leisure amenities, while central Brighton, top-rated schools, and the South Downs are all close by. With flexible mooring options and boat finance available, this exceptional floating home offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique lifestyle in one of the South Coast’s most desirable waterfront locations.”

All details and images courtesy of Yopa – for more information or to request a viewing, see www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/46398

1 . Waterlodge in Brighton Marina This Waterlodge home in Brighton Marina is now on the market Photo: Yopa

2 . Waterlodge in Brighton Marina The floating home features panoramic views of the marina Photo: Yopa

3 . Waterlodge in Brighton Marina The open-plan living area features sliding doors which lead to the deck area Photo: Yopa