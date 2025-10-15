Floating Waterlodge home at popular Sussex marina is on the market

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 12:23 BST
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, floating Waterlodge home in Brighton Marina is now on the market with Yopa Brighton, and has an asking price of £135,000.

The agents said: “Delivered in 2019 and beautifully maintained, ‘Mercy & Milo’ is moored in a prime end-pontoon position within Brighton Marina’s sought-after Waterlodge Village, combining the comfort of a modern apartment with the freedom of life on the water.

“The stylish open-plan living area features panoramic windows, a well-equipped kitchen with premium appliances, and sliding doors opening onto the deck with spectacular marina views. Optional upgrades, including a stainless-steel roof terrace with spiral staircase, enhance the sense of space and luxury.

“Ownership is refreshingly straightforward – with no council tax, stamp duty, VAT, or conveyancing costs – and annual mooring fees covering 24-hour security, Wi-Fi, parking, and access to marina facilities.

“Brighton Marina itself offers an array of restaurants, shops, and leisure amenities, while central Brighton, top-rated schools, and the South Downs are all close by. With flexible mooring options and boat finance available, this exceptional floating home offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a unique lifestyle in one of the South Coast’s most desirable waterfront locations.”

All details and images courtesy of Yopa – for more information or to request a viewing, see www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/46398

This Waterlodge home in Brighton Marina is now on the market

1. Waterlodge in Brighton Marina

This Waterlodge home in Brighton Marina is now on the market Photo: Yopa

The floating home features panoramic views of the marina

2. Waterlodge in Brighton Marina

The floating home features panoramic views of the marina Photo: Yopa

The open-plan living area features sliding doors which lead to the deck area

3. Waterlodge in Brighton Marina

The open-plan living area features sliding doors which lead to the deck area Photo: Yopa

There is plenty of space in which to unwind

4. Waterlodge in Brighton Marina

There is plenty of space in which to unwind Photo: Yopa

