Follers Manor in Whiteway, Alfriston, is on sale via agents Rager & Roberts with a guide price of £3.5 million.

The period property’s award-winning grounds have appeared on TV and have been opened up to the public several times in aid of charity.

The stunning eight-bedroom home has six bathrooms and six reception rooms. Plus, in addition to the main house, the property comes with a two-bedroom cottage!

Rager & Roberts said: “A property of historical interest, Follers Manor, listed Grade II, is believed to date from the 18th Century or earlier and, having evolved over the years, it retains fine features of each of the different periods of its construction.

"In the earlier parts of the house there are beamed ceilings of good height and large elegant windows afford good lighting through the principal rooms which command breathtaking views over the gardens to the South Downs.

"Evidence of the sensitive renovation programme over relatively recent years is noted throughout, resulting in a home of unusual quality enhanced by the most loveliest of settings with award winning gardens designed by Ian Kitson and featured in a number of national and European gardening magazines and television programmes by Alan Titchmarsh and in The Landscape Man by Matthew Wilson.

"Paddocks flank the formal gardens offering an equestrian opportunity and the grounds have access to the picturesque Cuckmere river.”

Information and photos all courtesy of Zoopla and Rager & Roberts.

