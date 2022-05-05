Thursday, 5th May 2022, 7:24 am

The former hotel is currently arranged to provide twenty bedrooms, function room, conference room, restaurant, salon bar, reception, kitchens and store rooms together with a block of six self contained 1 bedroom flats.

Currently being used as a hostel.

The auction takes place on May 12 with Allsop LLP. Details from Zoopla

