Property consultancy Vail Williams was instructed to dispose of the 14,614 sq ft Queensmere House following two previous abortive transactions.
The property was sold with planning consent in place for conversion to 14 three-bedroom flats totalling 21,743 sq ft, with scope to increase volume.
Vail Williams acted for vendors Holman Holdings, a high net worth family property business and achieved in excess of the asking price, which has not been disclosed.
The Queens Road building was acquired by a London-based property development company.
Mikael Goldsmith, Vail Williams senior surveyor based in Crawley, said: “We had strong interest in Queensmere House from the moment we were instructed, and this translated into a competitive bidding process receiving offers in excess of the guide price.
“The demand for residential conversion opportunities shows no sign of slowing. We are retained by developers who are constantly looking for similar opportunities and would be delighted to advise on any potential disposals.”
Queensmere House, located on a 0.39-acre site, was formerly occupied by Central Sussex College which became part of Crawley College after a merger with Chichester College in 2017.
The four-storey building is centrally located just 10 minutes from the railway station and within walking distance of the affluent West Sussex town’s amenities.
Vanessa Edmonds, project director at Holman Holdings, said: “We are indebted to Vail Williams for getting this transaction across the line smoothly and without fuss.
“We instructed the firm after strong recommendations and we have been delighted with the outcome and the service we received.”
