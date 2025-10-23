Former East Sussex care home could be demolished for 30 new houses with 93 parking spaces

A former care home in Buxted could be demolished to make way for 30 new houses.

Kitewood Estates Limited has applied to Wealden District Council to knock down the vacant building and its outbuildings at Saxon Court, Pound Green.

The plan is to build residential dwellings with associated landscaping, on-site car parking (93 spaces), associated infrastructure and access to and from the A272.

People can view the application documents at planning.wealden.gov.uk using reference WD/2025/1996/MAJ.

A computer generated image of what the homes at Saxon Court, Buxted, would look like. Photo: ECE Architecture via Wealden District Council

The design and access statement by ECE Architecture said: “The proposal seeks to provide a sustainable development of 30 new residential homes including custom build and market homes, delivering a high quality, landscape led, sustainable development, with an appropriate mix of dwelling sizes.”

It said this would be achieved ‘within a naturalistic landscape framework’ that allows ‘biodiversity, recreation, and health and wellbeing to be optimised’. The aim is also to respect and enhance the edge of the settlement setting.

The brownfield development site is ‘in close proximity to the Ashdown Forest’ and covers about 3.2 hectares. The proposal is to build homes that fit in with the ‘distinctive features’ of the local architecture.

The design and access statement said: “The proposal will focus the residential development only on the eastern portion of the site, which was previously developed (brownfield), with the remainder of the site being retained and enhanced for biodiversity net gain, open space for public enjoyment, sustainable drainage and a natural equipped play area.”

The location of the proposed development at Saxon Court, Buxted. Photo: ECE Architecture via Wealden District Council

It described the redundant care home building as ‘deteriorating’ and ‘no longer fit for purpose’ with ‘limited potential for reuse’. It said: “Its presence on the site presents an opportunity for redevelopment, allowing for a more efficient and contextually appropriate use of the land to support future residential needs.”

The statement also identified the ‘key opportunities and constraints’ of the proposal, saying ‘the mature boundary trees and vegetation should be carefully considered’ to preserve the site’s mature setting.

It said there was an online public consultation launched on June 6, 2025, which followed ‘an extensive leaflet drop’. This was available to view and comment on for two weeks.

The statement said: “A comprehensive series of improvements to pedestrian access and sustainable transport modes are proposed, including widening the existing footway connection that runs along the southern side of the A272 to provide an enhanced connection for those wishing to access the village.”

The document’s conclusion called the proposal ‘an opportunity to deliver a well-designed and landscape led residential development that responds to the identified local housing need’. It added that the design has evolved to address ‘key on-site constraints and contextual analysis’ while maximising the site’s potential.

It said: “The development is sensitive to its context, delivers high quality residential accommodation on a brownfield site, and enhances the local environment for the benefit of both future residents and the wider community of Buxted.”

