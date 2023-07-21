Former Littlehampton nursery on the market as five-bedroom house following change of use to Victorian villa
The property, in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, was Butterfly House Day Nursery and has recently undergone a change of use from nursery school to domestic residence, adding to the upper floors to form a house.
Dating back to the late 1800s, the three-storey Victorian villa is in a superb position, within a short walk of the beach. Accommodation is versatile, with approximately 464m2 available on the ground floor.
There are five bedrooms – three on the first floor and two on the second floor, two spacious reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen / family room, separate dining area, second-floor kitchenette, two bathrooms and a cellar.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.