Former Littlehampton nursery on the market as five-bedroom house following change of use to Victorian villa

A former Littlehampton day nursery has come on the market as a five-bedroom, semi-detached house, priced at £695,000 with Martin & Co.

The property, in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, was Butterfly House Day Nursery and has recently undergone a change of use from nursery school to domestic residence, adding to the upper floors to form a house.

Dating back to the late 1800s, the three-storey Victorian villa is in a superb position, within a short walk of the beach. Accommodation is versatile, with approximately 464m2 available on the ground floor.

There are five bedrooms – three on the first floor and two on the second floor, two spacious reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen / family room, separate dining area, second-floor kitchenette, two bathrooms and a cellar.

1 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton The former Butterfly House Day Nursery in Littlehampton is a five-bedroom, semi-detached house that is now on the market with Martin & Co at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla / Martin & Co

2 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton The former Butterfly House Day Nursery in Littlehampton is a five-bedroom, semi-detached house that is now on the market with Martin & Co at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla / Martin & Co

3 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton The former Butterfly House Day Nursery in Littlehampton is a five-bedroom, semi-detached house that is now on the market with Martin & Co at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla / Martin & Co

4 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton The former Butterfly House Day Nursery in Littlehampton is a five-bedroom, semi-detached house that is now on the market with Martin & Co at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla / Martin & Co

Next Page Page 1 of 4