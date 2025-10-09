Former primary school in Sussex village could be converted into new homes

A former Sussex village primary school could be converted into new homes if a planning application is approved.

Waafer Homes has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via its agent Rodway Planning Consultancy, to change the use of Warninglid Primary School in Slaugham Lane, Warninglid, into ‘two dwellings with associated garaging/car ports’.

The application is also for the removal of the existing flat roofs, portacabin and other playground structures, as well as the construction of two other detached dwellings (with associated garaging) within the former school field.

It proposes a new entrance onto the highway for these four homes, as well as associated hard and soft landscaping.

Warninglid Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement by Gould Baxter said: “The school building scale will be generally unchanged with the proposals.”

It said the original fenestration and doorways in the school will be retained and repaired, but it said secondary glazing will be installed on the retained windows. It said: “It is proposed to add a mezzanine floor, each accessed via a staircase, to create first floor accommodation within three of the four large volume spaces. This is reversible and will enhance the viability of the conversion to provide sufficient and modern-day living accommodation.”

The statement said the two newly constructed dwellings would have four bedrooms and be two storeys high with an attached garage and a bin store.

Most of the surface around the school was a playground with a tarmac finish, so this would be replaced with gravel for vehicle access and paved paths for pedestrian access. There would be areas of planting and lawn too.

The design and access statement said: “A new wildflower meadow will be planted to the south of the dwellings and around the mature oak tree at the centre of the site.”

Its conclusion said the proposals ‘demonstrate a high standard of design’, adding that the scale, form, height and massing of the proposed dwellings is ‘sympathetic to its surroundings’ and ‘entirely compatible’ with the rural location.

It said: “Owing to the isolated and secluded nature of the property, the proposals will not have any detrimental impact upon the amenity of the neighbouring properties.”

The application said there would be 12 new car parking spaces at the site.

The Victorian building has been empty since 2021, when pupils were transferred to the new Woodgate Primary School in Pease Pottage. It was declared surplus to requirements and West Sussex County Council agreed to sell it in June 2024.

