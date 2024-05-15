The Old Court House, in Bank Passage, Steyning, was where justice was dispensed until 1996 and the building was subsequently converted to an unusually high specification.

Estate agent Hamilton Graham says the property really is quite special, an elegant and substantial town house is in immaculate decorative order. It is in a peaceful setting close to Steyning High Street, with a secluded walled courtyard garden, garage and parking.

The attractive brick frontage and original fenestration are unchanged, and the deep sash windows complement the internal high ceilings and provide light into this gracious home. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, sitting room, dining room, kitchen and utility room.

1 . Bank Passage, Steyning This town house really is quite special, converted from the former court house in Steyning. It has come on the market with estate agent Hamilton Graham at £1.6million. Photo: Zoopla / Hamilton Graham

