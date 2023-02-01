Former Sussex Police headquarters goes on sale in Horsham after conversion into flats

It may not be everyone’s idea of ‘home’ but a former police station in Horsham is currently on the market.

Peel House in Barttelot Road was the headquarters of Sussex Constabulary from 1897 – 1922.

It has now been converted into 14 flats and the building is on sale through estate agents Tyron Ash with offers invited over £4 million.

The property was still in use as a police station until 1973 – with its most infamous occupant being the ‘acid bath murderer’ John George Haigh who was held there in 1949.

Unusually, the police station had a red police light outside instead of the normal blue due to the station being the Sussex Police Headquarters before it was moved to Lewes. The red light is now on Horsham’s current Police Station in Hurst Road.

Now a block of 14 flats – 10 two-bedroom properties and four one-bedroom – each apartment has a secure allocated parking space.

The flats themselves have fully fitted kitchens with Siemens appliances, a wine chiller and a range of floor and wall mounted units.They have fully tiled contemporary family bathrooms, built in wardrobes and a fully tiled spacious en-suite shower room for the two-bed properties.Cast iron fireplaces have been installed in some apartments adding to the character of the properties.

Agents say that the 14 apartments, all on long term assured shorthold tenancies, produce a gross income of £198,300 per year.

There is an option to buy the portfolio as a whole or half.

