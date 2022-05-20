Forty-seven ‘stylish’ flats planned for Eastbourne town centre site

The flats are planed for the former Bonners site in Langney Road.

In 2021 Bonners Music Superstore moved from Langney Road to a new site in Faraday Close.

Following an initial discussion with Eastbourne Borough Council, the former Bonners site has been identified as suitable for development.

Bonners in Langney Road

The proposed development, to be named Ashford House, will be six storeys high and include 40 one-bed and seven two-bed flats.

It is set to be a sustainable development and will have solar panels installed as an energy source, will be equipped with air source heat pumps, have a roof garden and rooftop planting.

Cath Prenton, planning consultant at Bree Prenton Property Consultants, is heading up a team of specialists to prepare an application for outline planning approval.

The planning consultant said, “Bree Prenton is excited to be working on this highly sustainable town centre brownfield site and we have been working closely with Eastbourne Borough Council on redevelopment proposals to provide much-needed homes in the town centre.

“The regeneration of the site will not only bring an improved appearance and a huge reduction in traffic movements but will also have a positive ecological impact with green energy solutions and a rooftop garden.

"The homes will have great public transport connections plus Eastbourne’s amenities on the doorstep.”

There will be a public consultation event on Thursday, May 26, at the former Bonners site in Langney Road from 4.30pm–7.30pm.

The event will give neighbours and members of the public the opportunity to ask questions or raise any concerns.