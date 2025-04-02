Four-bedroom home inside former Eastbourne hospital listed for sale

On the listing its states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,950,000.

The listing states: “42 All Saints forms part of a stunning Berkeley Homes development, in 2008, of the former All Saints hospital, originally built between 1867-1874 to the designs of Henry Woodyer and featuring a wealth of Gothic architectural detail, and offers over 3,000 sq. Ft. Of light-filled flexible accommodation arranged over three floors, sensitively combining modern amenities with features including some mullioned sash glazing, high ceilings with ornate cornicing and deep skirting boards. The home has been coined 'Mother Superiors Quarters' as, when All Saints served as a hospital, Mother Superior selected the home as hers.

"Configured to provide a stunning family and entertaining space, having independent access, the accommodation flows from a spacious yet welcoming flagstone-floored reception hall with storage and cloakroom. The reception hall opens to an extensive drawing room with 'wow factor', feature front aspect bay window, fireplace with ornate mantle and woodburner and French doors to the arcaded and covered patio and garden beyond. A front aspect sitting room/study features, in addition to a rear aspect kitchen/dining room with a range of wall and base units including a large central island with breakfast bar, a cast iron range, modern integrated appliances, space for a sizeable table and a useful neighbouring fitted utility room with a door to the rear aspect.

"The first floor is dedicated to the principal bedroom suite, which provides a principal bedroom with feature angled fireplace, a fitted dressing room, en suite bath and shower rooms and access to a five-bay arcaded balcony with quatrefoil balustrading offering fabulous views over Holywell Gardens to Meads seafront. The property’s three remaining double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room and two with built-in storage, can be found on the second floor, together with a modern family bathroom.

"A small private residents gym is available on site.

"With imposing elevations, the property is approached through double gates over a gravelled driveway providing private parking, with fitted ev charger. Access to single garages is to the north side of All Saints. The generous private part-walled, south-facing garden is laid mainly to lawn bordered by shrubs and mature trees and high banks, giving total privacy. A covered arcaded patio area off the drawing room presents a terrace ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining, with outside storage, water, mains sockets for refrigerator.

"The property occupies a sought-after position overlooking Meads seafront. Meads village offers independent shopping, Tesco Express, Co-op, a wine merchant, dental practice, restaurant, tearooms and public houses, together with a sports complex and tennis and bowls clubs.”

The property has been listed with the help of Strutt & Parker.

