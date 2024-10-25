On the listing it states the owners are looking for offers of £550,000.

The listing states: “An exceptional town house enjoying a superb position providing outstanding direct sea views.

"The accommodation is arranged over four floors and benefits from a most impressive 30'7 through Lounge/dining/Kitchen with direct access on to the water side garden.

"Only an internal inspection will convey the true merits of this outstanding home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Hunt Frame Estate Agents.

1 . San Juan Court, Eastbourne San Juan Court, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . San Juan Court, Eastbourne San Juan Court, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . San Juan Court, Eastbourne San Juan Court, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . San Juan Court, Eastbourne San Juan Court, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla