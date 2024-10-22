Four designer properties exclusively launching off-plan in Crowborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparing to unveil a small collection of four luxury homes just outside of Crowborough, Elivia Homes is proud to present Fallow Wood.

According to Baron and Cabot, off-plan purchases currently account for just under 40% of all homes sales in England and Wales - increasing from 35% in 2020 - with this figure expected to rise further in the coming years[1]. Preparing to unveil a small collection of four luxury homes just outside of Crowborough, Elivia Homes is proud to present Fallow Wood. Launching off-plan on 26th October, customers that reserve now will have the unique opportunity to secure their dream home before construction is complete, all in a desirable East Sussex postcode.

Nestled on the outskirts of Crowborough in Steel Cross, Fallow Wood will present a thoughtfully designed range of just four three and four bedroom homes crafted for modern living. Surrounded by a serene woodland setting, each property will benefit from a striking individual design, whilst seamlessly blending in with the local Sussex vernacular. Buyers that purchase one of these four homes off-plan will have the first choice of the boutique collection of homes.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes, comments: “We are excited to announce the off-plan launch of Fallow Wood. These homes will showcase a blend of thoughtful design and attention to detail, so we are delighted to provide house-hunters with the opportunity to reap the benefits of buying one of these properties off-plan. Off-plan buyers will have an advantage when it comes to having the pick of the plots, with the best opportunity to claim their preferred property before construction is completed in early 2025.”

Fallow Wood in Steel Cross by Elivia Homes

The homes at Fallow Wood have been designed to complement the High Weald, featuring a traditional palette of materials such as brick, clay roof tiles, and tile cladding. There will be four beautiful homes to choose from: Fiara House and Roebuck House – both three bedrooms, including a ground floor master suite - or the four bedroom Fallow House and Herne House. With light-filled interiors, the homes deliver a sense of space and comfort throughout. Every aspect of the properties has been carefully considered, not only maximising space, but also creating an inviting atmosphere to spend time as a family or entertain guests.

While its tree-lined setting provides a sense of seclusion, Fallow Wood is ideally situated within walking distance of Crowborough's bustling high street, where residents can enjoy an array of local amenities. The vibrant town provides a selection of charming independent shops, cosy cafes, inviting pubs, and delightful restaurants. Everyday essentials are close at hand, with a Waitrose and Costa Coffee just minutes away. For parents with school-age children, a selection of well-regarded local primary and secondary schools are within easy reach from Fallow Wood, including Ashdown Primary (1.14 miles), Sir Henry Fermor Church of England Primary School (0.84 miles), and Beacon Academy (0.74 miles).

The nearby larger town of Tunbridge Wells provides Fallow Wood residents with further amenities. With its blend of history, nature, and modern living, the town offers vibrant town life with character, and boasts a picturesque colonnaded walkway filled with boutique shops, cafes, and delightful restaurants. On weekends, this area comes alive with farmers’ markets, local art displays, and live music, creating a lively atmosphere.

With its wealth of stunning natural scenery, Crowborough residents can delight in a wide range of outdoor pursuits, making spending time in nature a part of their everyday routine. Crowborough is set within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Ashdown Forest, famed for being home to A. A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh, is another highlight of the area. In addition to offering exceptional walking and horse-riding routes, this area provides breathtaking views of the hills and expansive countryside leading towards the South Downs.

For exercise enthusiasts, there are several outstanding sports facilities nearby, including the Beacon and Boars Head Golf Courses, Isenhurst Health Club, Crowborough Leisure Centre, Crowborough Tennis & Squash Club and the Bowles, Eridge Rocks and Harrison’s Rocks for rock climbing.

For commuters, Crowborough Station is conveniently located a short drive from Fallow Wood, offering a direct and frequent service to London Bridge that takes just over an hour. The nearby A22 and A26 provide easy access to Lewes, Tunbridge Wells, Eastbourne, and Brighton by car, while regular bus services ensure a convenient alternative option. Gatwick Airport is approximately a 35- minute drive away, allowing for efficient travel connections.

Don't miss this opportunity to be the first to secure a home at Fallow Wood. Prices at Fallow Wood start from £930,000 for Fiara House and Roebuck House, and £1,475,000 for Herne House and Fallow House. For further information and to book your appointment with the Elivia Homes sales team, please visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/fallow-wood.

