From farmer’s cottage to eco-home: former Cowdray employee finds a new Beginning at Farriers Court, Easebourne

Janey, who is in her 60s, is swapping her rural farmer's cottage in Lodsworth, for a characterful, yet contemporary energy-efficient home at Metis Homes’ Farriers Court development in Easebourne, Midhurst. Janey, who worked at the Cowdray Estate for nearly 18 years, is the first to reserve at the development.

Wishing to be closer to her family and friends, and in a more accessible location, Janey reserved off plan and has now picked the finishing touches for her new home. The development, which is being built in partnership with Cowdray Estate, is due to be completed in January 2025 and features 10 spacious two-bedroom terraced mews-style homes with separate study, and eight apartments.

Janey said: “I had been wanting to move for some time and had identified Easebourne, near Midhurst, as the place I wanted to move to, however, there were no homes for sale which fitted my wish-list. I have lived in West Sussex for almost 30 years, and many of my friends and family are all located in Midhurst or nearby, so Easebourne made perfect sense for my next move.

“As I had worked for Cowdray for almost 18 years, I knew of the possibility of the development at Farriers Court. As more information became available on the homes, I realised it ticked all off my boxes.

From Farmer’s Cottage to Eco-Home

“The farmer’s cottage I am currently living in is idyllic and set in a rural location, however, it is rather isolated and off the beaten track. I must drive five miles if I want a pint of milk!

“Location was super important to me, as I have a very active social life and wanted to be closer to my daughters and grandchildren. The travel links are so much better at Farriers Court compared to where I live currently, with regular buses every hour, and I’m only a short walk up from Easebourne and that little bit closer to Midhurst.

“As I approached retirement many of the things I loved about the cottage increasingly became more of a burden. For example, the property itself is beautiful with a large garden, open fires and amazing views, however, it has increasingly become more of a burden rather than a joy to keep on top of everything – chopping and wheelbarrowing loads of logs into the house is something I would rather do without. I wanted a home that would be simple and easy to run, and one that I could just lock up and leave for the day and not have to worry.

“Many of my friends have moved into new builds, and they rave about how they are so cheap to run and that they keep the heat in. After living in a cottage where you often feel the cold and always have to have a jumper to hand, a new build appealed to me. In my current home, I have to rely on oil heating, which is very much dependent on the price of oil and can change at a moment’s notice, so the energy-efficient credentials and air source heat pumps were a real perk.

Former Cowdray Employee Finds a New Beginning at Farriers Court, Easebourne

“Having previously worked for Cowdray Estate, being a short walk from the Polo pitches is also a nice touch. It’s not every day you get to live down the road from world-class Polo pitches, so it’s great that even though I no longer work for Cowdray, I can still walk around the grounds and enjoy matches.”

Janey is buying, the ‘Equine’ one of Farriers Court’s 10 two-bed mews-style homes spanning a full 1039sq ft. Well-designed to maximise space and functionality for modern-day living, all homes at Farriers Court feature the same layout. The hallway leads to a versatile front-facing room for either a generous study or a day bed, perfect for those looking for flexible living. At the back of the home is a spacious open-plan living area and kitchen diner, with direct access to the garden. The kitchen is complete with integrated Neff appliances. Upstairs features two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the principal bedroom leading onto an ensuite and walk-in dressing room

Metis Homes’ marketing suite and show home at Farriers Court are open from Thursday to Monday, 10 am - 4 pm. To find out more about the development and to arrange a viewing, please visit https://farrierscourt.metishomes.co.uk/.