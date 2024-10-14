Fully-let Worthing flats property goes up for auction
Mid-terrace 7 Thorn Road is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with Michael Jones & Co, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £350,000 to £375,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday 1 November.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Currently fully let at £30,600 per annum, this property is considered ideal for continued investment.”
The bay-fronted property is arranged as the three self-contained one-bedroom flats over three floors. All units are offered in good decorative order with gas heating system via radiators and double glazing.
The building is situated just off Worthing seafront, close to the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station, of the town centre. There are excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A259 and A27.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday 30 October and ends on Friday 1 November.
