Fully refurbished Littlehampton bungalow comes on the market – and viewing highly recommended to avoid disappointment

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton is beautifully presented, having been fully refurbished just over five years ago, and viewing is highly recommended by estate agent Graham Butt to avoid disappointment.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST

The property, in Courtwick Road, Wick, has just come on the market at £350,000. It has a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, a magnificent home office in the converted garage, main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, second generous bedroom, and a large modernised bathroom with free-standing bath and separate walk-in shower.

The agents say the living room, at the front of the property, features a large bay window and could be used as a third bedroom if required. There is also parking for two cars on the driveway.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000

1. Courtwick Road, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000

2. Courtwick Road, Littlehampton

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000

3. Courtwick Road, Littlehampton

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000

4. Courtwick Road, Littlehampton

This semi-detached bungalow in Littlehampton was fully refurbished just over five years ago and has now come on the market with Graham Butt at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

