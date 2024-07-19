Fully-refurbished Worthing home with 25ft outdoor cabin – ideal for a gym

A fully-refurbished detached house near Worthing seafront has come on the market with Jacobs Steel with a guide price of £950,000.

The four-bedroom detached house in Falmer Avenue, Goring, has an L-shaped open-plan kitchen / living space, two en-suites and a family bathroom and a 25ft outdoor office / cabin / gym with shower room.

The agents say the house is superb. It is 800m from the seafront, in a popular Goring Hall location, with off-road parking. Viewing is highly recommended.

