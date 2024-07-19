The four-bedroom detached house in Falmer Avenue, Goring, has an L-shaped open-plan kitchen / living space, two en-suites and a family bathroom and a 25ft outdoor office / cabin / gym with shower room.
The agents say the house is superb. It is 800m from the seafront, in a popular Goring Hall location, with off-road parking. Viewing is highly recommended.
Falmer Avenue, Goring
This four-bedroom detached house has come on the market with Jacobs Steel with a guide price of £950,000 Photo: Zoopla
