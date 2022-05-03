Simon Caplin

“The first house I sold was in Poets Corner, Shakespeare Street, a 3 bedroom terraced house in good condition for £29,750 which today, some forty years later would be worth £650,000!”

Having moved into the world of auctioneering, Simon is fully aware of the benefits selling by auction has to offer with perhaps the guarantee of the sale and the prices achieved being the most important.

“I love the fact that on the day of the auction, once the hammer comes down the sale has immediately exchanged contracts, a minimum deposit of 10% paid with completion taking place just 28 days later. There are no abortive sales, survey issues, chain breaks, down valuations, revised offers or buyers simply changing their minds for our clients to have to contend with, just a straightforward, hassle free sale, more often than not at anything up to 15% above expectation.”

“Following release from lockdown and being able to hold real live auctions again at our brand new venue after almost two years of having to rely on the far less effective and potentially problematical online bidding platforms/live streams, I have become aware that final selling prices ‘in the room’ are considerably higher than the online system is able to provide for, hence me being particularly keen to return to the room as soon as we were able to do so, substantiated perhaps by the fact that our first 3 auctions post lockdown provided for a selling success rate of 93%!”