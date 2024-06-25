Grade II listed house in Littlehampton is full of character and viewing is strongly advised

The four-bedroom, end-of-terrace house in Surrey Street has come on the market at £700,000.
The agents say it is stunning, being beautifully presented throughout with a spacious modern refitted kitchen / family room, four double bedrooms, a modern refitted bathroom, modern refitted shower room, ground-floor cloakroom and cellar.
1. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton
Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla
2. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton
Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla
3. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton
Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla
4. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton
Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla