Grade II listed house in Littlehampton is full of character and viewing is strongly advised

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 25th Jun 2024, 09:24 BST
This Grade II listed house in Littlehampton is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.

The four-bedroom, end-of-terrace house in Surrey Street has come on the market at £700,000.

The agents say it is stunning, being beautifully presented throughout with a spacious modern refitted kitchen / family room, four double bedrooms, a modern refitted bathroom, modern refitted shower room, ground-floor cloakroom and cellar.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.

1. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.

2. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.

3. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.

4. Surrey Street, Littlehampton : Surrey Street, Littlehampton

Priced at £700,000, this Grade II listed house is full of character and viewing is strongly advised by Michael Jones Estate Agents.Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIZoopla