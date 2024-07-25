Grand Avenue: Brighton and Hove’s Seafront Sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Putting a seaside location within reach for first-time buyers, eligible Shared Ownership purchasers and other local people, Southern Housing’s Grand Avenue is enviably situated moments from Hove's iconic seafront, just a two-minute walk away from the beach.

This award-winning development comprises two-bedroom apartments available through Shared Ownership as well as Open Market Sale. Last year, the development was named ‘Best Shared Ownership Development’ at the Evening Standard New Homes Awards, which recognised the scheme’s well-considered layout and communal spaces.

Alongside access to nearby parks and the Sussex countryside, Grand Avenue residents can soak up the crisp sea air, with selected apartments enjoying sea views. The Environment Agency's latest Blue Space Forum Report highlights the vital role of water-adjacent areas in promoting public health. Residents living near rivers, coastlines, or lakes experience measurable improvements in both physical and mental wellbeing. These 'blue spaces' are now recognised as key elements in urban design, offering benefits that range from stress reduction to increased community interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices in Britain’s hottest coastal housing markets have grown by 4.2% in the past 12 months, the latest analysis by Quickmove Properties reveals.* This figure outstrips the wider national trend that has seen property prices stagnate, up by just 0.8% in the last year, demonstrating the continued popularity of homes near water.

A street scene shot of Southern Housing New Homes' Grand Avenue development in Hove

Jane Williams, Head of Sales at Southern Housing comments, “Blending peaceful seaside location with urban conveniences, Hove has flourished into a welcoming area that provides a perfect retreat from the Brighton buzz, whilst still benefitting from nearby transport links. As a result, it’s one of the most desirable places to live in Sussex.

“With the increased demand for waterside homes, and new research demonstrating the health benefits of having access to blue space, we’re delighted that our homes at Grand Avenue offer buyers an opportunity to progress their homeownership journey in a coastal location. Offering a mix of Shared Ownership and Open Market Sale apartments, Grand Avenue gives a range of buyers the chance to call this special place home.”

With cycle storage and carefully landscaped surroundings, Grand Avenue has been designed to create a welcoming community. All apartments offer contemporary, energy-efficient interiors, with a private balcony or terrace, perfect for a morning coffee or evening drinks on warmer summer days. Inside, kitchens are finished with a sleek marbled white countertop and integrated appliances, including a Bosch black built-in oven and induction hob and Hoover integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Throughout each home, dark wood effect flooring is fitted, with light grey mist carpet to bedrooms and stylish tiles to bathroom and en suites. In the wider development, there are landscaped grounds and a private courtyard for residents to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Avenue is ideally positioned to offer ultimate convenience in a peaceful, seaside location. Originally a collection of small fishing villages to the west of Brighton, Hove has flourished into its own charming neighbourhood characterised by stylish individuality and laid-back charm. The seafront is lined with lawns and promenades, grand terraces, and mansion houses, whilst further inland, Hove’s streets are home to an attractive mix of shops, beautiful independent boutiques and inviting cafés, eateries and bars. Evenings out offer a wealth of choice, with a wide array of restaurants offering a tantalisingly diverse range of cuisine within walking distance of Grand Avenue. Hove’s relaxed nature carries on to the beaches, which are quieter due to its location that is more detached from the city’s tourist centre.

The interior of an apartment at Southern Housing New Homes' Grand Avenue development in Hove

Grand Avenue is set up to accommodate for active lifestyles, with a great selection of nearby fitness and leisure facilities. King Alfred Leisure Centre has a swimming pool, extensive gym, sports courts and classes, whilst a short cycle away is Lagoon Water Sports which offers everything from kayaking, sailing and paddle-boarding trips, to windsurfing and wakeboarding.

Grand Avenue is ideally situated for accessing transport links for day trips and journeys further afield by road, rail, air and sea. Both Hove and Brighton stations are within 10 minutes by bike, providing excellent transport links to London, Gatwick and Portsmouth. Both London Victoria and London Bridge are reachable in an hour, opening up a gateway to the City, along with connections to the Underground and trains to the rest of the country. By road, residents enjoy swift routes via the A27 and A23.