Green guardians: five plants to shield your bathroom from mould

Do you find it challenging to keep your bathroom free from the persistent nuisance of mould? The warm, damp conditions of a bathroom provide an ideal breeding ground for this unwelcome guest. While regular scrubbing and airing out the space are effective, there's a simpler, more natural approach to maintaining a mould-free bathroom.

James Chapman, the owner of Bella Bathrooms, suggests turning to nature for a solution. By incorporating certain houseplants into your bathroom decor, you can not only enhance its appearance but also naturally control moisture levels and improve air quality.

Top Houseplants to Naturally Prevent Mould in Your Bathroom:

1. Spider Plants: Known for their resilience and adaptability in warm, moist conditions, spider plants excel in purifying the air and regulating humidity. "Spider plants are exceptional for bathrooms," Chapman emphasizes. "They maintain ideal humidity levels, thwarting mould development." For optimal care, place them where they'll receive indirect sunlight and water moderately.

2. Air Plants: These unique plants require no soil and flourish in a range of temperatures and humidity levels. "Air plants are superb for bathrooms," says Chapman. They thrive in the humid conditions typical of bathrooms, effectively helping to prevent mould. Regular misting and good air circulation are key to their upkeep.

3. Ferns: With their natural ability to absorb moisture, ferns are perfect for high-humidity environments like bathrooms. "Ferns excel at soaking up excess moisture, crucial for mould prevention," Chapman notes. They should be kept in indirect light and the soil moist, but not soggy.

4. Peace Lilies: Excellent at purifying the air and adaptable to humidity changes, peace lilies also trap mould spores. Chapman recommends them for their dual benefits of air purification and mould reduction. They require regular watering and a shady location.

5. Aloe Vera: Beyond its skincare benefits, aloe vera helps combat mould in humid bathrooms thanks to its air-purifying properties. "Aloe Vera not only benefits your skin but also aids in mould prevention," Chapman points out. It should be placed in bright, indirect light and watered deeply yet infrequently.