Green guardians: five plants to shield your bathroom from mould
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Chapman, the owner of Bella Bathrooms, suggests turning to nature for a solution. By incorporating certain houseplants into your bathroom decor, you can not only enhance its appearance but also naturally control moisture levels and improve air quality.
Top Houseplants to Naturally Prevent Mould in Your Bathroom:
1. Spider Plants: Known for their resilience and adaptability in warm, moist conditions, spider plants excel in purifying the air and regulating humidity. "Spider plants are exceptional for bathrooms," Chapman emphasizes. "They maintain ideal humidity levels, thwarting mould development." For optimal care, place them where they'll receive indirect sunlight and water moderately.
2. Air Plants: These unique plants require no soil and flourish in a range of temperatures and humidity levels. "Air plants are superb for bathrooms," says Chapman. They thrive in the humid conditions typical of bathrooms, effectively helping to prevent mould. Regular misting and good air circulation are key to their upkeep.
3. Ferns: With their natural ability to absorb moisture, ferns are perfect for high-humidity environments like bathrooms. "Ferns excel at soaking up excess moisture, crucial for mould prevention," Chapman notes. They should be kept in indirect light and the soil moist, but not soggy.
4. Peace Lilies: Excellent at purifying the air and adaptable to humidity changes, peace lilies also trap mould spores. Chapman recommends them for their dual benefits of air purification and mould reduction. They require regular watering and a shady location.
5. Aloe Vera: Beyond its skincare benefits, aloe vera helps combat mould in humid bathrooms thanks to its air-purifying properties. "Aloe Vera not only benefits your skin but also aids in mould prevention," Chapman points out. It should be placed in bright, indirect light and watered deeply yet infrequently.
James Chapman emphasises the broader benefits of this approach: "By welcoming plants like the peace lily into our bathrooms, we do more than just fight mould. We invite a slice of nature into our daily routines, enriching our environment while actively purifying the air we breathe. This small gesture can transform our relationship with nature and health, turning a simple act of decoration into a significant step towards a healthier lifestyle."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.