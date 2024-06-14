Hastings flat sold at auction for £75,000

By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A well-presented flat in Hastings went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

It was among 175 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Fourth floor 39 Hughenden Court in Mount Pleasant Road was sold for £75,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 12 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The auction was the 250th to be staged since Clive Emson Auctioneers was founded in 1989.

AUCTION: Fourth floor 39 Hughenden Court in Mount Pleasant Road, HastingsAUCTION: Fourth floor 39 Hughenden Court in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings
AUCTION: Fourth floor 39 Hughenden Court in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This was a typical auction sale – a good property, realistically priced, which sold quickly.

“It is a good example of how sellers can move their properties on by coming to market through Clive Emson Auctioneers.”

The recently refurbished self-contained flat is located in a purpose built block close to Hastings town centre with its various shops, restaurants, amenities and the mainline railway station.”

The flat was offered jointly with Oakfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the next auction begins on Monday 22 July and ends on Wednesday 24 July. Closing date for entries is Monday 1 July

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

Related topics:HastingsEssexKentSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice