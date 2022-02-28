Have a look at the most expensive property on the market in Midhurst

The four bedroom detached house in Winters Lane, also have five reception rooms, three bathrooms and a double garage.

It is believed to date from the 1600s and was formerly a Cowdray foresters’ cottage.

The property has been extended over the years including the garden room which was added in 2004.

However, there is still the opportunity for a new owner to put their own mark on the home and make further improvements.

The timber-framed property has good ceiling heights on both the ground and first floors.

The house has a number of period features, including a large inglenook fireplace with log burner in the drawing room and a number of exposed beams. To the ground floor, all of the principal rooms are a good size and offer access directly onto the surrounding sun terraces.

The garden room, is southerly in aspect, the front of this room is glazed allowing it to be flooded with natural light and give outstanding views south over the surrounding countryside towards The Downs.

Viewings to start from Wednesday. March 9, 2022. It is on the market with Knight Frank - Haslemere Sales and on Zoopla.

