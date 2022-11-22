Edit Account-Sign Out
The detatched property's bay facade with a gravel drive and its own lampost

Have a look at this stunning six bedroom house in the heart of Chichester

This stunning six bedroom home in Chichester is on the market for £1,650,000.

By Joss Roupell
35 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 10:52am

Located just off Lavant Road, this period property has lots of outdoor space, four shower/bathrooms and is for sale on Zoopla and with Hamptons Chichester.

Resting behind a gravel drive, the home is a short walk from Chichester city centre, has six well-sized bedrooms, a grand dining room, large kitchen and has a secluded and spacious garden with a greenhouse and extra garaging.

The property comes with no forward chain and is available on Zoopla and at Hamptons Chichester.

1. The Avenue, Chichester

The large and elegant drawing room

Photo: Zoopla

2. The Avenue, Chichester

The inpressive and secluded garden with a greenhouse in the back

Photo: Zoopla

3. The Avenue, Chichester

Large bedroom with built-in storage

Photo: Zoopla

4. The Avenue, Chichester

The excellent garden with pavings and seating

Photo: Zoopla

Zoopla