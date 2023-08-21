In the current economic climate, we have seen an increase in demand for multigenerational homes to help families spread the costs of living with their older children that can’t get on the property ladder or to look after their elderly parents rather than pay costly care home fees.

The cost of living crisis and the interest rate hike is a huge burden on many families across the UK, and multigenerational homes maybe the answer for a large percentage of families that may find it easier living under one roof and sharing the costs rather than struggling on their own.

A multigenerational home is where more than one generation are living under one roof with maybe separate living and entertainment spaces or ancillary accommodation such as a self-contained annexe within the grounds of the main home.

Whilst looking after elderly relatives in not a new trend, the rising costs of care home accommodation is making families consider the investment of joining two households under one roof. What is worrying, is that there are more older children (aged 20 - 30) that are still living at home and unable to afford their own home.

Arden House, Arundel. Currently on the market with a guide price of £750,000

Multigenerational living should be on the agenda for all new home sites and local councils need to consider building larger homes that can be affordable to joint buyers, rather than building shoeboxes that many cant afford to live in on thier own.

Here are three homes that are currently on the market in West Sussex with The Agency UK.

Priors Way in Pagham is a very unique and versatile 5/6-bedroom detached bungalow, boasting an income producing 1 bedroom annex, all nestled amongst an array of beautiful established shrubs and plants on almost a 1/3 acre plot. £900,000

Pagham, West Sussex. Guide Price £900,000

The Paddock, Chichester is a detached multigenerational home comprising a 4-bedroom bungalow and an attached 2 bedroom annex in approximately 1/2 an acre at the end of a private tree-lined driveway. £1,000,000