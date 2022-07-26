Here are ten homes for sale in Sussex with their own swimming pools

Fancy a dip in your own private pool?

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:06 pm

Another heat wave is on the cards, so what better way than to cool off in your own private pool.

These houses are all on the market on Zoopla and each one has its own pool.

1. Six bed detached house, High Street, Angmering, West Sussex

This six bed detached house is on the market with Strutt & Parker for £9,000,000. This new build was completed in 2013 also has six baths, six receptions. Outside there are tennis courts, summer house, gardener’s store, two triple garages and a swimming pool.

2. 11 bed detached house, Bury Gate, Bury, Pulborough, West Sussex

This property is on the market with Sotheby's International Realty - Cobham for a guide price of £8,500,000. Alongside the 11 beds, 11 baths, and six receptions it has an indoor and an outdoor pool, gym and detached two bedroom guest bungalow.

3. Eight bed detached house, Middleton-On-Sea, West Sussex

Seascape is an exceptional waterfront home, brought to the open market for the very first time since it was completed, and the leisure suite has a pool, gym and cinema It is on the market for £4,500,000 with Pegasus Properties.

4. Four bedroom house, Slinfold, Horsham, West Sussex

This contemporary designed house is full of home comforts, with a cinema room, games room, gym, swimming pool with outside entertaining space, sunken courtyard, gardens and paddocks. It is on the market for £3,000,000 with house. Covering London and The Country.

