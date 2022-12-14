Here are the most affordable properties currently on the market from Littlehampton to Shoreham.

The cost of living crisis has meant most people have had to tighten their belts and it is more difficult than ever to buy a home.

There are, however, some properties on the market, between Littlehampton and Shoreham, for slightly more affordable prices, which you can see below.

A studio in Tarring, Worthing, is available for an offer over £125,000 and has a luxury kitchen and bathroom. It is being presented by estate agents Howard & Co.

Along Littlehampton seafront, on the market with Purplebricks, is a top floor flat on the market acceping offers for over £82,000.

Another studio situated in Lancing is currently on the market with Cubitt and West for £140,000 and has stunning views across the water.

Over in Shoreham, for a price of £215,000, is a one bedroom flat with spacious rooms and beautiful beach views. It is being presented by estate agents Fox & Sons.

Pictures and information from each of these properties comes courtesy of Zoopla.

1. Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN15 - £140,000 The estate agent describes this property as a rare find and a beautiful studio apartment, situated with lovely views from the communal terrace over the lagoon. There are a selection of transport links close by and the apartment is set in a coastal location. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN15 - £140,000 The property comes with communal undercover parking. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN15 - £140,000 The property consists of a studio which measures 16'11 at its narrowest point and 14'2 at its widest point. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN15 - £140,000 The property has a separate wet room measuring 6'0 by 5'10. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales