Here are the most affordable properties on the market in Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham
Here are the most affordable properties currently on the market from Littlehampton to Shoreham.
The cost of living crisis has meant most people have had to tighten their belts and it is more difficult than ever to buy a home.
There are, however, some properties on the market, between Littlehampton and Shoreham, for slightly more affordable prices, which you can see below.
A studio in Tarring, Worthing, is available for an offer over £125,000 and has a luxury kitchen and bathroom. It is being presented by estate agents Howard & Co.
Along Littlehampton seafront, on the market with Purplebricks, is a top floor flat on the market acceping offers for over £82,000.
Another studio situated in Lancing is currently on the market with Cubitt and West for £140,000 and has stunning views across the water.
Over in Shoreham, for a price of £215,000, is a one bedroom flat with spacious rooms and beautiful beach views. It is being presented by estate agents Fox & Sons.
Pictures and information from each of these properties comes courtesy of Zoopla.