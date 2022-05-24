Here's how much former St Leonard's butchers in Silver Hill sold for at auction

A commercial premises with upper floor conversion consent in St Leonard’s was sold at auction earlier.

By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:18 pm

The property at 381 London Road, in the Silver Hill area of St Leonards, went under the gavel at £170,000.

Offered jointly with Meridian Surveyors, the commercial property traded as PA Fisher and Son Family Butchers for many years.

Planning permission was recently granted for the conversion of the first floor and roof space into a self-contained one bedroom maisonette.

Director and senior auction appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “With the commercial premises being retained on the ground and lower ground floors, we felt this was an ideal opportunity for either investment, resale or owner occupation once all the work is completed – and our bidders concurred.”

