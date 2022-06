Number 48 Marina, St Leonard’s, is offered with a guide price of £120,000 to £130,000 by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It comprises ground floor and basement commercial premises – a barbers/coffee shop which is currently let at £12,000 per annum – and three self-contained flats.

Auction appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “Situated on the seafront and within the desirable Burton area, the property is considered ideal for immediate investment.”